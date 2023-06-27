Police: 1 man injured in North Philadelphia armed robbery

article

One man is in stable condition after being wounded by gunfire in an armed robbery early Tuesday morning in North Philadelphia, per police.

Philadelphia Police officers responded to the 2800 block of North Croskey Street at 3:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

According to police, the 31-year-old victim was shot in the right arm on the 2100 block of West Cambria Street by three male suspects wearing black clothing, who then fled the scene. Officers transported the victim to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and active with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group. Police say there were no weapons recovered or arrests made at the scene.