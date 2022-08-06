Police: 1 person killed in multi-vehicle accident on southbound I95 in Torresdale

article

One person has died after a multi-vehicle accident on southbound I95 in Philadelphia.

Officials say the accident happened Saturday evening, just after 6:30, on 95, at Academy Road in Torresdale.

One person was killed in the crash. Authorities said multiple people were in the vehicles, including children. At least six people were injured. There was no word on their conditions.

Details were few regarding just how the crash happened, but police confirm several vehicles were involved.

The ramp at Academy Road was closed as the accident was being investigated. There was no word on how long the investigation might last.