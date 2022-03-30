Police: 1 person killed in two-vehicle crash in Southampton Township

article

At least one person has died after two vehicles were involved in a crash in Southampton Township on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the area of Church Road and Eayrestown Road.

Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene and another person was transported to the hospital, according to authorities.

New Jersey State Police is investigating the crash.

No further details were made available.

