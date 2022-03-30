Police: 1 person killed in two-vehicle crash in Southampton Township
article
SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - At least one person has died after two vehicles were involved in a crash in Southampton Township on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the area of Church Road and Eayrestown Road.
Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene and another person was transported to the hospital, according to authorities.
New Jersey State Police is investigating the crash.
No further details were made available.
___
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Levittown Lanes: Firefighters responding to massive fire at Bucks County bowling alley
- Police: Suspect in pursuit through Philadelphia was driving carjacked vehicle wanted in Pittsburgh kidnapping
- Family of slain man found wrapped in tarp, dumped in Kensington lot searching for answers
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement