15-year-old boy shot, killed during violent Monday in Philly

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Philadelphia following a violent Monday that left seven dead in five separate shootings throughout the city.

The shooting happened on 2900 block of Morris Street. The teen was able to run to the 1700 block of Hollywood Street before collapsing.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

A string of seven unrelated murders Monday brought Philadelphia to 62 homicides so far this year.

The city didn't hit 60 murders until Feb. 28 last year. A year in which there was a record of 499 murders.

Just after 2 p.m. Monday, police discovered a woman shot to death on the 200 block of Rubicam Street in Olney.

Ninety minutes later, police responded to a double homicide in Kensington where they found two men fatally shot inside a home.

An employee at the United Peers Recovery Center in East Falls made a startling discovery Monday morning when she found a female supervisor shot to death in her office.

Police say the 54-year-old victim was found near her office desk, shot once from behind at close range. Her car was still parked on the sidewalk outside the offices at Ridge and Midvale right under a city police camera.

Early Monday morning, police responded to a home on West Creek Hill Drive in Crescentville where they found a 24-year-old man shot in the head, right arm and left shoulder. He was discovered lying in bed with a five-year-old child who was unharmed.

On the floor next to the bed, police found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the right thigh. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

