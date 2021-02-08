Police: 2 men found shot, killed inside Kensington home

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide in Kensington.

It happened inside a home on the 2900 block of Rosehill Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was found a bedroom shot multiple times in the chest. A second man was discovered in the hallway shot in the chest and head. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the third double homicide in the last several days Philadelphia police are investigating. Early Saturday morning, police found a 33-year-old man and 35-year-old woman shot and killed inside a home in the city’s Logan section.

Police were called to a home in Crescentville Monday morning where they discovered a 24-year-old man shot in the head, right arm and left shoulder. He was discovered lying in bed with a five-year-old child who was unharmed. On the floor next to the bed, police found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the right thigh. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in all three cases.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED:

Police investigating double homicide in Logan

Police investigating double homicide of man, woman in Crescentville

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter