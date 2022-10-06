Police: 18-year-old shot twice at Philadelphia City Hall SEPTA station

Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting at the City Hall SEPTA station.

According to police, the shooting took place at the 15th and Market Street station on Thursday morning.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and foot on the Market Frankford line.

Police say two spent shell casings were recovered at the scene.

According to SEPTA Transit Police, the incident may have started as a fight that escalated.

After being shot, the victim made his way up the station stairs and flagged down a police officer, Small says.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.