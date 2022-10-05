Source: Investigators looking into whether Roxborough shooting suspects are connected to recent homicides

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that investigators are exploring the possibility that some of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School are linked to two other homicides, including the "unprovoked murder" of a Temple graduate in West Philadelphia.

Sources tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule that police are also investigating if the suspects are behind a deadly broad daylight shooting of a 19-year-old man who was ambushed as he sat on the front steps of a home. Police shared video of shooting that showed three people jump out of a Nissan Altima driven by a forth person and unleash over 30 shots.

Police believe the dark-colored Nissan Altima was used in a shooting near Temple University's campus four days earlier that left an 8-year-old girl with a non-fatal graze wound to the head.

Law enforcement sources say at least one of the suspects may also be connected to the murder of 23-year-old Everett Beauregard, a Temple graduate who was shot to death while walking back to his apartment shortly after midnight on Sept. 22.

Police have only publicly named one suspect in the shooting that erupted after a joint football scrimmage near Roxborough High School, killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injuring 4 other teens. Dayron Burney-Thorn, 16, is being sought on charges of murder, conspiracy, and four counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Sources say they are investigating the possibility that Burney-Thorn was the driver of the Ford Explorer at the time of the Roxborough High School shooting. It's also believed, according to sources, that Burney-Thorn ditched the SUV at 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue where it was later found by police.

Police sources say it's believed that Burney-Thorn chauffeured shooters back-and-forth to the Ford Explorer from a Chevy Impala, which police have since recovered.

New video released by police on Wednesday shows clearer images of some of the suspects at a gas station. Police did not say where or when the video surveillance was captured.

A $45,000 reward comprised of $40,000 from the City of Philadelphia and $5,000 that was donated is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously.