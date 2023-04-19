3 teen boys arrested for trying to carjack woman in Walmart parking lot in Cherry Hill, police say

A woman's shopping trip could have ended in a carjacking, but luckily she was able to safely drive away.

Police say three teen suspects approached the woman as she sat in her car in the Walmart parking lot on Route 38 Monday night.

They opened her door, demanded she get out, and displayed a handgun, according to authorities.

She drove away and immediately notified police.

MORE HEADLINES:

All three suspects were still at the Walmart when officers arrived and took them into custody. A handgun was also found in the ara.

Police say the suspects are all teen boys, 13, 14 and 15 years old, charged with carjacking and firearms offenses.