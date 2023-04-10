Wanted: 9 fugitives sought in connection with deadly shootings in North Philadelphia, Brewerytown, DA says

Investigators with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are searching for several wanted fugitives connected to deadly shootings in the city.

District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials from his office are set to release information on the suspects and their alleged crimes in his weekly gun crimes update on Monday.

Authorities say the names set to be announced are of suspects wanted for deadly shootings in the city's North Philadelphia and Brewerytown sections.

This announcement comes three weeks after the DA's Office released a list of another 10 fugitives wanted for murders dating back to 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.