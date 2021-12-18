Police: 2 homeless people targeted and shot in Kensington

article

Two homeless people are hospitalized after they were reportedly targeted and shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section, police said.

The shooting occurred just before midnight, Friday, at East Tusculum Street and Kensington Avenue.

Officials said a 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were shot at very close range, each receiving two gunshots to their legs. They were able to run a short distance on Kensington Avenue before collapsing.

SEPTA Transit officers found them and took them to Temple University Hospital. The man was listed in stable condition while the woman suffered critical injuries.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace, the ballistic evidence appeared to show the two were targeted.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

