Police: 2 injured in broad daylight Kensington double shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating a Saturday afternoon double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

24th District officers responded to the call and found two young men with gunshot wounds, when they arrived on location.

An 18-year-old teen was shot three times in his leg, while a 20-year-old man was shot in the knee.

They were both taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle. The 18-year-old was listed as critical, but stable. The 20-year-old was listed in stable condition.

The double shooting happened just three miles from an early morning shooting near Temple's campus, where two men were injured after shots were fired near a crowd of about 100 people.

Police are actively investigating possible motives for the shooting.