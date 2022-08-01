Police: 2 injured in dog attack in North Philadelphia

Two people were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a dog in North Philadelphia, authorities say,

According to officials, it happened just after 4 a.m. on the 700 block of Tioga Street.

Animal control was spotted on scene and investigators are still working to find out what led to the attack.

Authorities say the two people were transported to Temple University Hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No additional details were released at the time and officials did not say what type of dog was involved in the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.