Police: 2 killed in Chestnut Hill shooting believed to be murder-suicide

Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of two people, which is believed to be a murder-suicide.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on Wednesday just after 9:00 p.m. on a unit block of the Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill.

Police say a 59-year-old woman was shot in the head and pronounced dead on scene by medics at 9:39 p.m.

A 64-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound to the head, according to investigators. He was transported to Chestnut Hill Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition before he was transferred to Temple University Hospital, where he died at 10:56 p.m., officials say.

Police told FOX 29 they believe the shooting was a murder-suicide, but they are waiting on further details to confirm the motive.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division is actively investigating the case, per police.