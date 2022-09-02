Police: Man, 35, found shot to death in basement of Philadelphia home, 2 sought

article

Authorities say a man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the basement of a Philadelphia home.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6200 block of Marsden Street just after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 35-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound to the chest in the basement of the property, according to investigators.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters the shooting happened during a conversation between the victim and two men sitting inside a white Ford Mustang.

After the victim was shot, Pace said he ran inside the home and collapsed in the basement. Investigators believe the victim either lived at the home or had family that lives there.

Investigators suspect the motive behind the deadly shooting is drug-related.

Police say the suspect's vehicle could have either New York or New Jersey license plates. The car was last spotted on nearby Robbins Street.