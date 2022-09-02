Police: Man, 35, found shot to death in basement of Philadelphia home, 2 sought
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the basement of a Philadelphia home.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6200 block of Marsden Street just after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a 35-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound to the chest in the basement of the property, according to investigators.
Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters the shooting happened during a conversation between the victim and two men sitting inside a white Ford Mustang.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Police: Man critically injured after attempted theft leads to shooting
- Police: Man, 2 girls injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
- Police: Boy, 4, accidentally shot by grandmother while she was unloading her gun at Philadelphia home
After the victim was shot, Pace said he ran inside the home and collapsed in the basement. Investigators believe the victim either lived at the home or had family that lives there.
Investigators suspect the motive behind the deadly shooting is drug-related.
Police say the suspect's vehicle could have either New York or New Jersey license plates. The car was last spotted on nearby Robbins Street.