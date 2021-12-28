Police: 2 men shot and killed in parking lot of Wissinoming gentlemen's club

Two men were shot and killed outside a gentlemen’s club early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 5900 block of Tacony Street Tuesday, just before 2:30 a.m.

Responding officers found a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man both suffering multiple gunshot wounds throughout their bodies.

The 32-year-old man was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries. The second man was taken in a private vehicle to Jefferson Frankford Hospital. He died a short time later.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Small explained the shooting was visible on club surveillance cameras and the shooting took place in the parking lot, after the club closed. 22 spent shell casings were found scattered throughout the parking lot and a loaded magazine was also found.

Police do not know if the men were together and do not know of a motive for the shooting. An investigation is underway.

