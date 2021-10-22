Police: 2 men shot, taken into custody after shooting in East Falls
PHILADELPHIA - Police say two men have been taken into custody following a shooting in the city's East Falls neighborhood.
It happened on the 6800 block of Henry Avenue around noon Friday.
According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the side and another man in his 20s was shot once in the face. The victims were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.
Police say a weapon was recovered from one of the men. Both victims are being held as prisoners as police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
