Police: 2 teen girls split from group to rob female victim in North Philadelphia

The public is being asked to help identify two teenage girls police would like to speak about a robbery in North Philadelphia last week.

Surveillance video shows the two girls accused of stealing a phone and glasses from a woman on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 13th Street on January 12.

Police say they were part of a larger group, but that they split off to rob the victim, then flee.

One of the suspected was spotted wearing a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.