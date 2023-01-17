Police: 2 teen girls split from group to rob female victim in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The public is being asked to help identify two teenage girls police would like to speak about a robbery in North Philadelphia last week.
Surveillance video shows the two girls accused of stealing a phone and glasses from a woman on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 13th Street on January 12.
Police say they were part of a larger group, but that they split off to rob the victim, then flee.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Store clerk, 67, fatally shot during robbery inside Exxon gas station market in Tacony, police say
- Lower Merion police to discuss use of force investigation after controversial traffic stop
- Police searching for man accused of attacking North Philadelphia store worker with hammer, stealing money
One of the suspected was spotted wearing a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.