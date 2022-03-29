Police: 2 teens arrested in carjacked vehicle with guns, suspected cocaine inside

article

Authorities said two teens were found in a carjacked vehicle Tuesday afternoon that police later found guns and suspected cocaine inside.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a woman was carjacked by an armed young man around 4 p.m. on 11th and Stiles streets in North Philadelphia.

Police used a tracking device inside the car to follow its location to several neighborhoods over an hour period, Small said.

Officers finally caught up to the carjacked Kia sedan on 13th and Lehigh streets, then followed it onto the 1100 block of Silver Street, according to investigators.

Small said the stolen vehicle was slammed into by a passing vehicle at the intersection of 11th and Silver streets.

A boy and girl, both 17, were taken into custody by trailing officers, according to police. They were both taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators found a semi-automatic rifle and semiautomatic handgun inside the car. Small said they also found one spent shell casing, leading investigators to believe the car could have been involved in a shooting after it was stolen.

An unspecified amount of suspected cocaine was also found inside the car, according to police.

No charges were reported immediately following the incident.

