Police: Truck duo worked together to steal $3,000 in diesel fuel from Wawa in Bucks County

A diesel fuel theft in Bucks County totaled more than $3,000, and now police are looking for the drivers of two white trucks they claim to be responsible.

Police say two trucks illegally accessed the control unit of a diesel fuel pump at a Wawa on Route 131 in Hilltown Township last week.

The first suspected vehicle, a white flat bed style truck, arrived around 7:45 a.m. About an hour and half later, a white Ford F150 pickup used the same pump.

Police say both trucks bypassed the gas station's pay system to steal 603 gallons of diesel fuel worth $3,079.52.

They were able to store large amount of diesel fuel because the trucks were equipped with aftermarket fuel tanks, according to police.

Surveillance photos captured both trucks, which police say they believe are connected and working together.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hilltown Township Police Department.