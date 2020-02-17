Police: 27-year-old man shot, killed in Nicetown-Tioga

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.

It happened on the 3700 block of Bouvier Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Police said 27-year-old Kristian Eldridge was shot once in the chest and arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

