Police: 4 arrested in shooting of man in Airbnb after police chase in Point Breeze

article

A man has been hospitalized after he was shot during an incident at an Airbnb in the Point Breeze section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 10:40 p.m. Monday on the 2000 block of Titan Street.

Police say a wounded man flagged down police officers and told officers he was shot while inside an Airbnb The 25-year-old male was shot once in the left side of the head. He was taken to Penn Presybterian Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition.

There are several witnesses, one of which was inside the home with the victim and stated that someone fired multiple shots in the front of the house.

At least four bullets went through the front door and one went through the front window of the property.

Detectives found a trail of blood that makes it appear as though the victim ran out the rear of the property, jumped over a back fence and went to the 17th District parking lot and flagged down the officer.

Advertisement

Officers found seven spent shell casings on the block in front of the house.

A witness told police that a vehicle, a red – what appeared to be a Dodge Ram – sped from the scene after the shooting. Police put that description out.

Several blocks away, police officers saw the vehicle, and went in pursuit. When that vehicle got to 25th and Rittner, that vehicle that was fleeing from police, actually crashed into the back of a police patrol wagon.

After striking the police patrol wagon, the pickup truck continued and left the scene and then crashed into two parked unattended vehicles in the 2700 block of South Daly.

Four men attempted to flee the scene after the crash, but officers were able to apprehend all of them. Three of the men were in their 20s, one of the apprehended was a 15-year-old.

Police recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter