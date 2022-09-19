Police: String of robberies plague one road in Delaware County, armed suspects sought

Police are investigating after several robberies unfolded near the same location in just two days.

Three robberies were reported on County Line Road in Delaware County between Hannum Drive and Haverford Road.

Police say all three robberies occurred over the course of two nights, Thursday and Friday. A weapon was reportedly displayed in two of the robberies.

Two male suspects are being sought in connection to the robberies. Police say they were driving a gray SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Haverford Township Police Department.