Police: 30-year-old man critical after he was shot multiple times in South Philadelphia

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in South Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old man was inside a store when the shooting took place, authorities say.

Police responded to the 1600 block of South 29th Street around 11:15 Tuesday morning on the report of a shooting.

Officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Police say an investigations is underway. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

