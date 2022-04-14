Police: 6 shootings within 1 hour across Philadelphia kills 1, injures 9

Philadelphia police are investigating six separate shootings, in the span of one hour, in which one person was killed and nine others were injured Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the first shooting happened in Kensington, near F and Lippincott Street Thursday afternoon, around 1:45. A woman is at Temple in stable condition.

Within 20 minutes, another shooting happened in Belmont, where three people were shot on the 4000 block of Wallace Street. A 24-year-old man is in stable condition, while a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old male are both in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Around 2:10 Thursday afternoon, a shooting was reported in South Philadelphia, on the 400 block of Manton Street. A male thought to be in his early 20s was shot once in the head. He died at the scene.

Skyfox over the scene of a shooting on Manton Street in South Philadelphia.

Police then responded to a double shooting in Strawberry Mansion, on North 31st Street, where a 28-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were both critically injured and at Temple University Hospital. Officials said numerous vehicles and buildings were also struck by gunfire.

Skyfox over a reported shooting on North 31st Street.

Police were then called to Philadelphia's Mayfair section around 2:45 on the report of two people shot. A 25-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound in her leg and was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. There were no details regarding her condition. A 33-year-old man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was also transported to Jefferson-Torresdale and his condition was not released by officials.

Skyfox over a shooting on Walker Street in Mayfair.

An additional shooting happened just before 3 p.m., on the 4400 block of Holden Street. An 18-year-old male was shot twice in the knee. He is in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Officials say active investigations are underway.

MORE HEADLINES:

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter