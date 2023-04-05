Caught on camera: Arsonist wanted for fires that completely destroyed Wissinoming dollar store

Two separate fires just days apart completely destroyed a dollar store, and police are seeking the person they say ignited them.

Surveillance footage captured the moments before and after a dumpster was set on fire at the Dollar Tree on Frankford Avenue on March 9.

Smoke can be seen coming from the dumpster as fire crews respond, and the suspect is caught fleeing on a bike.

Just a few days later on March 12, a second fire erupted at the same location. Police say that fire completely destroyed the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.