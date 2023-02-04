Man in custody after woman killed in Rite Aid stabbing in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after police say a Rite Aid became the scene of a deadly stabbing Friday night.
The 34-year-old victim was found suffering from two stab wounds to the side of her body inside a Rite Aid on the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Officials: Fire erupt under Atlantic City boardwalk causing damage, firefighter injury
- Police: Man, 21, shot and killed inside Philadelphia grocery store
- Video: 2 suspects sought, $40K reward offered in Kingsessing triple shooting that killed 2 people
Police say a man was taken into custody at the scene, and was transported to police headquarters for further questioning. Charges have yet to be announced.
A knife was also recovered at the scene.
Police have yet to release any motive behind the deadly stabbing.