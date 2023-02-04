Speeding car crashes into Delaware home leaving 20-year-old driver critical, police say
MILTON, Del. - An overnight crash left a young man in critical condition, and a home with significant damage in one Sussex County neighborhood.
Police say the 20-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and hit a stop sign at the intersection of Diamond Farm Road and Harbeson Road around 12:30 a.m.
His car then overturned several times crashing through the garage of a home on the 1700 block of 17000 block of Harbeson Road, coming to stop on top of a parked vehicle.
The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in critical condition. There were no other reported injuries.
The value of damage caused by the crash has not been released.