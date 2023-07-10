Police: 81-year-old man arrested on drug charges in Wilmington

article

A Wilmington drug investigation led to the arrest of an 81-year-old suspect, police say.

According to authorities, police obtained a search warrant for the 400 block of East 10th Street in connection with an investigation into illegal drug sales in the neighborhood.

On June 22, just before 11:30 a.m., officers were executing the search warrant when they took 81-year-old Richard Mason into custody. Investigators say 41 Oxycodone pills, 29 Alprazolam pills, 8 Suboxone strips, $1,213 and drug paraphernalia was also recovered.

Mason has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, authorities say.

He was arraigned in the New Castle County Court of Common Pleas and, per officials, has been released pending his court appearance at a later date.