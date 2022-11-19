Police: Fights leads to man being shot to death inside car in Reading
READING, Pa. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle in Reading late Friday night.
Police were responding to reports of a car crash when they discovered a gunshot victim inside a car on the 200 block of Penn Street around 10 p.m.
The victim, identified as 37-year-old David Anderson, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say a fight broke out between the victim and unknown suspect(s). The fight then escalated into a fatal shooting.
A suspect description has not been released, but police say there is no danger to the public at this time.