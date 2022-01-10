Carjackings continue to be a problem in Philadelphia

People in the Fairmount neighborhood are the recent targets of a citywide carjacking epidemic.

"It’s very unfortunate because everyone feels really unsafe right now," local resident Angela Masopust said.

According to investigators, a woman was getting out of her car on 28th and Parrish Streets Thursday afternoon when two armed men robbed her car and stole her cell phone.

A neighbor shared surveillance video of what’s believed to show a group of suspects in a getaway car followed closely by the rest of the crew speeding off in the stolen vehicle. People in the neighborhood believe this is one of three carjackings that’s happened in the last week.

"It definitely makes you feel a little uneasy, especially since they’re during the day," Melody Blanchford said. "I just think it reminds you that you need to be really aware of your surroundings. It does seem like there are a lot more of them recently."

Angela Masopust said she tries to be careful, especially when she has her children with her.

"Look everywhere. Pay attention to who is coming next to you," Masopust said.

Carjackings are up at least 80 percent in the last year. Just last month Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint following a meeting at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

