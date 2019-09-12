Police arrest man suspected in multiple attempted abductions

article

Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with a series of attempted abductions that occurred over the weekend.

The suspect has been identified as Shaun Lloyd, 36, of the 1500 block of Swain Street. He's been charged with three counts of attempted kidnapping and related offenses.

The alleged incidents were caught on tape around 10 a.m. on the 800 block of North 15th Street.

Officials originally released video they say showed the suspect attempting to abduct a 21-year-old woman, before more video surfaced showing similar incidents with two other women.

MORE: Police search for suspect wanted in 3 attempted abductions | Fourth woman says she was approached by man sought in attempted abductions

In the first incident, the victim screamed and was able to break free and flee the scene as the man is seen walking casually in the opposite direction. In the other two incidents, both women fought the man off and were able to get away, too.

Advertisement

Wednesday, a fourth woman came forward and tells FOX 29 she was also approached by the suspect that morning.

Police would still like to talk to the victims and a Good Samaritan who was spotted on video helping one of them.