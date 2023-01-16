Police: Body found behind homes in Upper Darby; investigation underway

An investigation was sparked early Monday morning after a horrifying discovery was made in Upper Darby.

Police say a body was found on the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Crime scene investigators have been gathering evidence for several hours after the body was discovered in the brush behind some homes. Several evidence markers can be seen in the area.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the body was so decomposed that they were unable to determine race or gender.

Police have yet to release any details regarding the circumstances of the person's death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.