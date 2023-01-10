Police: Boy, 12, struck by gunfire taken to CHOP by his own mom
PHILADELPHIA - Another violent evening in Philadelphia left one mother needing emergency care for her son.
Police say a 12-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head after a shooting on the 5200 block of Parkside Avenue.
He was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by his mother Tuesday and placed in stable condition.
No further details regarding the shooting have been released, and no arrests have been made.