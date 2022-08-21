Police: Boy, 7, shot playing video games in his bedroom inside Germantown home

A 7-year-old boy became the victim of a shooting as police say he innocently sat playing video games in his room Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of gunfire on the 200 block of Collom Street, where they found the boy suffering a from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is said to be in stable condition.

The boy was reportedly playing video games in his second-floor bedroom when shots rang out around 9:40 p.m. His mother was also in the house at the time, but was not hit.

Police say the shooter aimed at the home, firing at least four times into several rooms. Four spent shell casing were found on scene, which police say are connected to four holes found in the wall of the home.

A 17-year-old seen running with a firearm on his waistband was taken into custody near the scene, according to police.

Police believe he is related to the boy, however it is unclear how at this time. No charges have been announced, but he was reportedly carrying a gun illegally at the time.

An investigation is underway as police attempt to check surveillance cameras in the area for more information.