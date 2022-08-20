Police: 8 people involved in fight that erupted into shooting on street in Chinatown
article
PHILADELPHIA - A fight turned shooting left one person injured in Chinatown Saturday morning.
Police say two men were walking down 10th Street around 5 a.m. when they got into an altercation with five other men and a woman.
One of the five men reportedly fired multiple shots hitting one of the other men in the stomach twice.
The victim walked to the firehouse at 10th and Cherry streets, where he was transported to Jefferson Hospital. He was originally listed in critical condition, however, he is now said to be stable.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Woman killed in violent Oxford Circle crash identified; police search for the driver
- Philadelphia rec center shooting: 3 suspects charged in shooting that injured 5
- Cocaine valued at $1.3 million seized by CBP at Philadelphia International Airport
Police believe the shooting was spawned by a fight between the two groups of people.
This shooting comes just hours after another shooting erupted blocks away inside a hookah bar in Chinatown, injuring two people.