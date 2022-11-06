Philadelphia gun violence: Boy, 12, killed as nearly 20 people shot over the weekend

article

Nearly 20 people became the victims of gun violence as weekend shootings surged once again across Philadelphia, including the death of a 12-year-old boy and a mass shooting that injured nine people.

The violent weekend began when two men were struck by gunfire in a double shooting on the 2600 block of North Bancroft Street overnight Friday. One was said to be in critical condition, and the other stable.

On Saturday, a 41-year-old man was killed after being shot six times in North Philadelphia. Police say a suspect is in custody.

A 22-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest a short time later in Southwest Philadelphia.

Saturday night took a tragic turn when a North Philadelphia shooting claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Police say he was shot in the head by his teen cousin while filming a video. A 27-year-old cousin was taken into custody.

The violence continued when police say multiple suspects opened fire into a crowd of people on a sidewalk in Kensington less than two hours later. Nine people were hit, and two of those victims are said to be in critical conditions. Police are still looking for the suspects.

Five more shootings erupted Saturday night into Sunday morning that left five people injured, including a 16-year-old boy. All five are said to be in stable condition.