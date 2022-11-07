Video: Suspects caught stealing 24 catalytic converters from Philadelphia parking lot

Police have released surveillance footage of a massive catalytic converter theft that unfolded during just one night in Southwest Philadelphia last month.

Two dozen catalytic converters were stolen from 24 delivery vans parked at the Giant Direct warehouse on Island Avenue on October 9.

Several men were caught on camera cutting out the catalytic converters after pulling into the parking lot in two separate cars.

Police say the estimated damaged totaled over $31,000.

The suspected vehicles are believed to be a dark-colored, 2000s Hyundai Sonata and a white Honda Accord with tinted windows and no license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.