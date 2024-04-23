Police chief put on leave amid investigation in Delaware County
BROOKHAVEN, Pa. - The Brookhaven Police Department's police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Michael Vice was taken off the job pending an internal investigation and performance review of his department, according to officials.
The borough says multiple officers came forward to report on working conditions within the department, sparking the investigation.
The Delaware County Police Union also contacted the borough officials to voice their concerns.
No further details regarding the reports have been released.