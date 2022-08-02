Police: Citizens groups help arrest 17 men who attempted to lure children in Atlantic City

Seventeen suspects are off the streets thanks to the actions of concerned citizens groups, according to Atlantic City police.

All 17 men are accused of attempting to lure children. They were arrested over the past two weeks, beginning July 16.

Police say the arrests were the result of citizens groups posing as underage children on various social media sites.

The groups would then confront the suspects, and notify police.

Screenshots of their conversations with the suspects, as well as other detailed information, was then handed over to police.

Sixteen of the suspect have been remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility on enticing a child by various means charges:

Steven Wentzel, 51, of Williston, N.Y.

Andrew Rheinheimer, 41, of Absecon

Delbin Martinez, 28, of Atlantic City

Bruce Cahan, 77, of Atlantic City

Alex Damian, 37, of Stamford, C.T.

Christopher Sharpe, 23, of Sweet Water, A.L.

Henrri Pacheco-Medina, 24, of Atlantic City

Juwin Jumpp, 26, of Vestal, N.Y.

Jonathan Shillingford Coll, 28, of Avondale

Diego Delossantos, 27, of Atlantic City

Joseph Donofrio, 31, of Yonkers, N.Y.

Nareshan Reddy, 34, of Vero Beach, F.L.

Gerald Colapinto, 65, of Yardley

Johnny Puma, 54, of Lexington, S.C.

Colby Jones, 26, of Galloway

Avraham Holtzberg, 48, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sidney Yee, 67, of Atlantic City, was issued a summons pending a future court date.