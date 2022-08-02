Expand / Collapse search

Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Route 130 in Burlington County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Pedestrian killed by car in Burlington County.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man is dead after being hit by a car on a busy road in Burlington County early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The man was reportedly on Route 130 at Tenby Chase Drive in Delran when he was struck by a vehicle around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the man died after being transported to Cooper Hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

The driver of the vehicle reportedly did stop after hitting the victim.

No word on any charges at this time.