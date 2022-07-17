Police: Criminal investigation underway near Rehoboth Beach apartment complex
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Police are alerting residents to an investigation currently in process in Rehoboth Beach Sunday afternoon.
Increased police presence may be seen in the area surrounding East Atlantic Apartments on Atlantic Circle.
Police described the investigation as criminal.
No further information was given regarding the details of the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.