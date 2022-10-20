Expand / Collapse search

Police: Death investigation reveals man in wheelchair was gunned down in Oxford Circle residence

PHILADELPHIA - After conducting a death investigation, investigators have determined that a man who uses a wheelchair was fatally shot in Philadelphia.  

Police say officers responded to the 4700 block of Alcott Street around 8:42 p.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting screaming and a disturbance. 

Chief Inspector Scott Small says responding officers arrived at a residence that had a door open. Through the door, officers could see 55-year-old Thomas Hennessey unresponsive on the ground with blood around his head, according to police. 

Officials say medics pronounced the man dead on scene at 9:20 p.m.

Investigators initially thought the man fell out of his wheelchair and hit his head on the ground, but the medical examiner later ruled that the victim died from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing and active with homicide detectives. 