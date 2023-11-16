4 suspects arrested on Ben Franklin Bridge after stolen car tracked from New Jersey: police

article

The Ben Franklin Bridge became the scene of several arrests as police say a car full of suspects crossed state lines.

A vehicle reported stolen from Philadelphia this past weekend was spotted several times Wednesday in Camden, New Jersey.

It was eventually stopped by officers on the Philadelphia side of the Ben Franklin Bridge around 9:45 p.m.

The driver, along with three other passengers, were taken into custody.

Police have yet to release their identities, or any further details.

The stolen vehicle, a gold 2014 Chevy Malibu, was towed to the Philadelphia Police garage for further investigation.