Man critical after being shot in the back in broad daylight on Wissinoming street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Wissinoming after a man suffered several gunshots Saturday afternoon.
The victim, a 43-year-old man, suffered two shots in the back and one shot in the upper arm on the 5300 block of Ditman Street just before 1 p.m.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.
No arrest has been made, and no weapon recovered.