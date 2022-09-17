Man critical after being shot in the back in broad daylight on Wissinoming street, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in Wissinoming after a man suffered several gunshots Saturday afternoon.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, suffered two shots in the back and one shot in the upper arm on the 5300 block of Ditman Street just before 1 p.m.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

No arrest has been made, and no weapon recovered.