Police: Double shooting leaves teen boy, man shot in North Philadelphia residence

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a teen and a man injured on Monday night.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2300 block o Diamond Street around 10:31 p.m.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was found inside the second-floor front bedroom of the residence with a gunshot wound to his left foot and a 41-year-old man was found inside the front door with two gunshot wounds to the right arm.

Both were transported to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition, officials say.

Authorities say no arrest has been made and no weapon was recovered.