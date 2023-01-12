Police: Driver in custody after striking police building in Southwest Philadelphia

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a driver struck a police building in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city.

According to police, the vehicle struck the 12th Police District building at 65th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Officials say a person was taken to the hospital for evaluation and that person is also in police custody.

SKYFOX flew over the area and observed a car overturned on the street and several patrol cars.

The city's License and Inspection Unit and the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the incident, per police.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

No additional information was released by police.