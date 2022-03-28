Police: Driver sought in deadly shooting at Upper Darby intersection that killed father of 4

article

Authorities in Upper Darby are searching for the driver of a car wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that killed a father of four as he was sitting at red light.

The Upper Darby Police Department shared photos Monday night of a red sedan they believe was at the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way last Friday when a 56-year-old man was shot and killed.

Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to the intersection around 8 a.m. for reports of an unconscious man behind the wheel of a white van.

A 56-year-old man was found slumped over with an obvious gunshot wound to the head, according to police. The victim, a husband and father of four from Havertown Twp., was pronounced dead.

In a Friday afternoon update, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told reporters that authorities were interested in speaking to the driver of a white Audi A4 that might have been at the intersection during the deadly shooting.

The suspected driver of the Audi, Lloyd Amarsingh, turned himself in on Friday night and was charged with third-degree murder. He allegedly told investigators that he was cleaning his gun when it went off.

Authorities have not said what connection the red car may have to the deadly shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter