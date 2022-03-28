Expand / Collapse search

Police: Driver sought in deadly shooting at Upper Darby intersection that killed father of 4

Authorities shared pictures of a red car being sough in a deadly shooting at an Upper Darby intersection.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities in Upper Darby are searching for the driver of a car wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that killed a father of four as he was sitting at red light

The Upper Darby Police Department shared photos Monday night of a red sedan they believe was at the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way last Friday when a 56-year-old man was shot and killed. 

Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to the intersection around 8 a.m. for reports of an unconscious man behind the wheel of a white van. 

A 56-year-old man was found slumped over with an obvious gunshot wound to the head, according to police. The victim, a husband and father of four from Havertown Twp., was pronounced dead. 

In a Friday afternoon update, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told reporters that authorities were interested in speaking to the driver of a white Audi A4 that might have been at the intersection during the deadly shooting.

Man charged in deadly Upper Darby shooting

Officials have charged the man allegedly responsible for the death of a father of four in Upper Darby.

The suspected driver of the Audi, Lloyd Amarsingh, turned himself in on Friday night and was charged with third-degree murder. He allegedly told investigators that he was cleaning his gun when it went off.

Authorities have not said what connection the red car may have to the deadly shooting. 

