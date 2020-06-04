Police: Explosive device thrown at home in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities are investigating after an explosive device was thrown on the front porch of a home in North Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Diamond Street just before 11 a.m. A resident told police that he was lying on his couch he heard a loud boom on the front porch.

Investigators determined the explosion was from an M-1000. Police say no injuries were reported and the house sustained minimal structural damage.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

According to police, M-1000 explosives have been used to blow up ATM machines around Philadelphia. The explosives are illegal Pennsylvania and can carry serious criminal charges if a person is found with one.

