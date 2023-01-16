Police: Female trio wanted for stealing over $1K in beauty products from Ulta in Bucks County

article

Police have released surveillance photos in the hopes of catching three suspects in connection to an Ulta theft in Bucks County this weekend.

Three women are accused of stealing more than $1,000 in beauty products from an Ulta in Middletown Township Saturday evening.

Three suspects were pictured, one with a hot pink jacket, one with a high-visibility vest and another with blue braids and a face mask.

Police asked the public for help identifying the female trio in a Facebook post, stating, "So we are two for two… let’s keep up the streak!"

The theft comes nearly two weeks after police say a different group of women stole thousands in fragrances from three separate Ultas in Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Township Police Department



