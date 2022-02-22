Police: 1 dead after fight inside Roxborough apartment complex ends in shooting

article

A young man has died after police say he was fatally shot during a fight inside of a Roxborough apartment complex where he was visiting family.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting inside the Henry on the Park Apartments on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue at the Henry on the Park Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

When authorities arrived on the scene and entered the apartment, a 24-year-old man was found lying in the hallway on the fifth floor, police say.

He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene at 11:01 p.m., Small said.

Fifteen shell casings were found in the hallway, most of which were close to the victim's body.

Witnesses told police the 24-year-old was not a resident of the building and that he came to see family and an ex-girlfriend when a fight broke out and escalated into a shooting.

Police say the shooter fled the scene, but the person has been identified to police.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter